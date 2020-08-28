CLOSE
Lost One: Jazmine Sullivan Drops The First Single Off Her Upcoming EP… And It’s Heartbreaking

We’ve been waiting on that new Jazmine Sullivan and now that it’s here, we can’t stop listening.

The incredible vocalist, who fans say is one of the most underrated artists alive, dropped the first single off her upcoming EP last night. Featuring the heart-wrenching vocals Miss Sullivan has always been known for,” Lost One” is a beautiful dedication to all those who are no longer with the singer.

“THANK U EVERYONE FOR THE LOVE SO FAR! I know ‘lost one’ is hella stripped n short,” she began in an Instagram message. ” It just felt like the most appropriate offering from the EP considering everything that’s happening these days! In an instant, especially now we could all lose the closest people to us. Make sure they know how u feel! Make sure u appreciate them while they’re here!!”

“Tho this song is abt an ended relationship, it makes me think of all the people I’ve lost throughout the years. So I’d like to dedicate it to them.. RIP @tuddasbabyboy  @redz31st  #kev  #MYauntnetta  #mustafa  #sisstaley love yall❤️,” Jazmine added.

Listen to the track below and stay tuned for more from the beauty.

