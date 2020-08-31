Where Are They Now? Shar Jackson Celebrates Her 44th Birthday Today [Photos]

Best known for her role as Niecy on hit series Moesha, Shar Jackson is one of those actresses you never forget. Throughout the rest of her career, Jackson would go on to appear in The Bernie Mac Show, Good Burger the movie, The Ex-Wives Club reality series, and more. She also got her BA in psychology and master’s degree in forensic science.

For her 44th birthday today, we thought we’d catch up with the comedically-gifted actress and see what she’s been up to these days…

She’s quarantining like the rest of us.

Still making those hilarious faces.

She’s been cosplaying as herself at Comic-Con.

She, too, celebrated Netflix acquiring Moesha, Girlfriends, and several other classic Black sitcoms.

Shar continues to speak out in support of the Black Lives Matter cause.

She’s also bringing awareness to suicide and dedicating herself to prevention.

Her kids are grown now and have her working out and stressed (hehe).

She loves TikTok.

Right before the pandemic, she got into the travel business.

Last but not least — she’s gorgeous, but duh.

Happy Birthday, Shar!

