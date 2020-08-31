Get Excited: Amazon Studios Acquires J Balvin Documentary, ‘The Boy From Medellín’

There’s a J Balvin documentary on its way, directed by Oscar-nominated filmmaker Matthew Heineman. The film, acquired by Amazon Studios and titled The Boy From Medellín, follows the musician’s life up until his biggest concert, a sold-out show located in his hometown.

“Amazon Studios has acquired worldwide rights to Oscar-nominated and Emmy-winning filmmaker Matthew Heineman’s The Boy from Medellín, a deep-dive into the life of Colombian-born superstar J Balvin. The Endeavor Content backed feature length documentary is produced by Our Time Projects and SB Projects, and will world premiere at the 2020 Toronto International Film Festival in September,” a press release states.

Here’s a quick synopsis:

“The Boy from Medellín gives us unprecedented access to international superstar J Balvin in the lead-up to the biggest concert of his life — a sold-out performance in his hometown of Medellín, Colombia. This deeply immersive and character-driven film, which was made with an international crew in Colombia and New York, provides a look into the most pivotal and emotionally charged moment of one of the world’s biggest stars.”

Matthew Heineman chimes in with what drew him to the movie:

“I am excited to partner with Amazon in bringing Jose’s powerful personal story to a global audience. While J Balvin is the undeniably talented musical icon behind some of the world’s most popular songs, Jose’s strength and openness in talking about his struggles with mental health drew me to make the film. I was honored that Jose gave us extremely intimate access to this important moment in his life, and the result is a universal story about a man trying to reckon with his place in this world that I hope will resonate with fans and new audiences alike.”

We’re excited about this project. Stay tuned!