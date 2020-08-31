If Only: Here’s Why Lizzo Couldn’t Appear In Cardi B And Megan Thee Stallion’s ‘WAP’ Video

Although many people got their entire life to Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion‘s “WAP” music video, there were also some critiques.

Many people were annoyed that Kylie Jenner had a whole segment in the music video where she walks down the hallways in leopard print. Some fans were calling on her to be edited out of the video, and others even called on 98-year-old comedy legend Betty White to appear in the video instead.

But as Cardi later stated in a tweet, “It was so important to me to include different women, that are different races and come from different backgrounds but are so powerful and influential.”

In an interview with Hot 97 last week, Cardi B dished more details on how the video was planned and she provided a fun fact that could’ve made the music video even more epic.

Lizzo was supposed to be in the video.

“I really wanted Lizzo on the video,” Cardi told Nessa in the interview. “I’m cool with Lizzo and everything. Like, we’ve been sending DMs to each other and all that. But she was on vacation so she wasn’t in town. I was like, oh my gosh, because I had a whole vision about how I wanted to see Lizzo and everything. But she was on vacation.”

Shame.

The stars did not align for us in this instance, unfortunately.

But who are we to hate on vacation time?

Get your R&R Lizzo!

We’ll catch you on the next epic collab. Until then, you can check out Cardi B’s full Hot 97 interview below.

