Strong Black Lead: Here’s What’s New & BLACK On Netflix This Month

Feel like you’re running out of things to watch? Netflix is keeping the classic Black content coming! After announcing they acquired several Black sitcoms, the streaming giant has released its new Strong Black Lead newsletter — and there are so many titles we can’t wait to tune into.

“Wassup Strong Black Lead Fam?! Here’s your September newsletter for what’s New, Black, and on Netflix. We have some exciting releases including Sister Sister, Bookmarks: Celebrating Black Voices, Girlfriends, Love Song for Latasha, and more,” Netflix said via email, adding “Our classic Black movies for the month include Set It Off and Menace II Society. To celebrate Sister Sister coming to Netflix, Yung Bbq helped us announce our favorite sisters bringing us joy and laughs once again.”

See Yung Bbq’s video below, plus the full list of titles available this month.

