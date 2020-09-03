Trailer: Julianne Moore, Janelle Monáe, & More Star In Upcoming Women’s Rights Movie About Gloria Steinem

Upcoming film The Glorias will feature a star-studded cast that includes Julianne Moore, Janelle Monáe, Lorraine Toussaint, Bette Middler, and more!

ALSO: Strong Black Lead | Here’s What’s New & Black On Netflix This Month

Debuting on Amazon Prime Video September 30, the movie is all about Gloria Steinem and the women’s movement. Here’s a quick synopsis courtesy of Deadline:

“Based on the Steinem’s own memoir My Life on the Road, [Director Julie] Taymor uses her distinct creative, innovative vision seen in films like Frida and Across the Universe to tell this story via a nontraditional lens. She uses a bus on an open highway via five versions of Gloria to detail her journey as an icon of the women’s rights and beyond. On this road trip, The Glorias takes audiences across five decades with Oscar winners Julianne Moore and Alicia Vikander as well as Lulu Wilson and Ryan Kiera Armstrong in portraying Steinem at different stages of her life. The film also introduces a number of iconic women who had a profound influence on Gloria and the women’s movement, including Dorothy Pitman Hughes (Janelle Monáe), Flo Kennedy (Lorraine Toussaint), Bella Abzug (Bette Midler), Dolores Huerta (Monica Sanchez) and Wilma Mankiller (Kimberly Guerrero).”

Check out the trailer and let us know your thoughts.