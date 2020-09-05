Homecoming Isn’t Canceled! iOne Digital Launches #OneYard, The Ultimate Virtual HBCU Homecoming Experience

Janeé Bolden is Sr. Content Director of the Pop Culture Division at Interactive One. An avid reader and traveler, Janeé has a bachelor's degree in English with a minor in Africana Studies from New York University, where she also completed her MFA in Writing. A nomad by nature, Janeé lived in Alabama, Massachusetts, Iowa, New York, Los Angeles, Michigan and Florida before finally hanging her hat in Atlanta, Georgia.

Happy Labor Day Weekend, fam! The countdown to homecoming is on — and this year we’re bringing the fun to you. This weekend iOne Digital launched our very own homecoming experience — #OneYard — the ultimate virtual HBCU Homecoming experience. Later this month, enjoy an epic line up of virtual events. From dance parties and step shows to cooking demos for your next socially distanced cookout, #OneYard is where it’s at.

Get ready to make history with us for the first-ever virtual HBCU Homecoming experience. Come home to support Black excellence and the Tom Joyner Foundation in their mission to give back to the community and uplift the next generation of trailblazers.

Sign up HERE and tell a friend to tell a friend. Welcome home!

Sign up for updates! Site is OneYard.co

https://vimeo.com/451577610/76a751afcb

