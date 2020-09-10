Which Beautiful, Fun, & Complex ‘Girlfriends’ Character Are You? [QUIZ]

Girlfriends hits Netflix tomorrow and we couldn’t be more excited.

The streaming giant recently announced the acquisition of several classic Black sitcoms, including Girlfriends, The Game, The Parkers, and more. In case you missed the company statement back in July, Content Acquisition Manager Bradley Edwards and Strong Black Lead Manager Jasmyn Lawson said:

“We admit it, we grew up watching a lot of TV. And some of the beloved Black sitcoms of the ‘90s and early aughts had a huge impact on us. These shows made us laugh, and cry, and sing along with those catchy theme songs. And mostly importantly, we felt like we saw ourselves on screen – in some cases for the very first time. Every week we were able to tune in to see people, families and friends that looked like us and characters whose everyday ups and downs reflected Black life in an authentic way. That’s why we’re so excited to announce that Sister Sister, Moesha, The Parkers, Girlfriends, The Game, One on One and Half & Half are coming to Netflix over the coming months. These classics have been at the top of our members’ wishlists – and ours’ – for a long time and we constantly see these shows named-checked in our conversations with them . From the first days of Strong Black Lead in February 2018, our comment sections have been filled with members asking about this kind of classic Black content. So we worked with our content team to make it happen – starting in 2019 with classic Black films like Love & Basketball, B*A*P*S, and Love Jones. The conversation on social media was larger than we could have ever anticipated. And once we had the wishlist of series from our members, we were excited to discover they were available.”

Additionally, Girlfriends and The Game creator, Mara Brock Akil, signed an overall deal with Netflix. More detail on that HERE. But first, celebrate Maya, Joan, Toni, and Lynn bringing all their Black woman excellence to the streaming site by taking our quick character quiz below:

