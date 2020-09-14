T’Challa Forever: Cam Newton Honors Chadwick Boseman During First Touchdown Of The Season [Video]

The world is still in shock following the loss of Chadwick Boseman. The actor, icon, and worldwide inspiration died of colon cancer at the age of 43 last month, at which point Boseman’s loved ones announced the devastating news on his Instagram account.

“It is with immeasurable grief that we confirm the passing of Chadwick Boseman.⁣ Chadwick was diagnosed with stage III colon cancer in 2016, and battled with it these last 4 years as it progressed to stage IV,” the statement reads. “A true fighter, Chadwick persevered through it all, and brought you many of the films you have come to love so much. From Marshall to Da 5 Bloods, August Wilson’s Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom and several more, all were filmed during and between countless surgeries and chemotherapy. ⁣It was the honor of his career to bring King T’Challa to life in Black Panther. ⁣He died in his home, with his wife and family by his side. ⁣The family thanks you for your love and prayers, and asks that you continue to respect their privacy during this difficult time.”

There was an outpour of love and condolences in the midst of the shocking announcement — everyone from the cast of Black Panther to LeBron James took a moment to honor the late legend who brought so many essential Black stories to the big screen. As football returned this weekend, Cam Newton took a second to do the same.

The New England Patriots quarterback was seen celebrating his first touchdown of the season with the Wakanda salute, which said it all. Watch below. May Chadwick Boseman rest in power.

