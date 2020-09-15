DWTS: Nelly Salsas His *ss Off To His Own Song, Twitter Has All The Tyra Banks Jokes

Dancing With The Stars premiered this week with an all new lineup and host.

Not only is the cast full of interesting contestants (Nelly, Skai Jackson, Jeannie Mai, and Carole Baskin, to name a few), season 29 is hosted by Tyra Banks, who’s received a lot of backlash lately. From the way she treated the young ladies on her show America’s Next Top Model to, well, her personality, Black folks feel the supermodel has a tendency of belittling and mocking Black women. If you missed the tea, MadameNoire’s got you covered.

That said, it was only a matter of time before Tyra’s Dancing With the Stars antics got social media riled up. Tyra went viral in record time — all it took was one episode. Fans of the show are mostly griping about Tyra making it all about Tyra and the comments are wild…

If you missed the grand opening, check that out below and judge her performance for yourself. Plus, hit the flip to see Nelly kill the dance floor to his own song, “Ride Wit Me.”

