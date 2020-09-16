Long Overdue: Kerry Washington Wins Her First-Ever Emmy Award

Kerry Washington is a whole icon in these streets, but she’d never won an Emmy until now.

The Little Fires Everywhere actress nabbed four nominations this year — for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie, Outstanding Television Movie, Outstanding Limited Series and Best Variety Special (Live). She won the last-mentioned for her role as an executive producer in Live in Front of a Studio Audience: All in the Family and Good Times.

From E! News:

“The Scandal alum received the honor for her work as an executive producer on Tuesday, Sept. 15, during the 2020 Creative Arts Emmys. As fans may know, Washington was an executive producer on ABC’s Live In Front Of A Studio Audience: ‘All In The Family’ And ‘Good Times.’ During Tuesday’s Creative Arts Emmys, the show won the award for Outstanding Variety Special (Live). To win the award, the special was up against the 73rd Annual Tony Awards, the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards, the Oscars and the Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show Starring Jennifer Lopez and Shakira.”

ALSO: 8 Photos Of Kerry Washington Before She Went Olivia Pope On Us

“OMG,” Kerry reportedly wrote in her IG Story. “So proud of @simpsonstreet and this incredible cast and crew.”

Kerry launched her production company, Simpson Street, back in 2016, and she’s already besting the competition. Join us in congratulating the queen and watch out for the Primetime Emmy Award show September 20 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

Also On Global Grind: