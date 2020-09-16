ViacomCBS Planning ‘The Game’ Reboot & New Series Based On ‘The Godfather’ [Details]

ViacomCBS is making headlines with some very exciting titles.

“ViacomCBS has decided to take an interesting rebrand strategy with its streaming service. Once called CBS All Access, the company plans to shift to a new name: Paramount+, beginning in early 2021. Not only that, but they will be bolstering the service with a new wave of content based on some very popular names, like Criminal Minds, The Game, and most notably, a brand new The Godfather TV series,” GameRant reports.

As mentioned, the mass media company is planning for several interesting projects, including The Offer, which is a “ten episode series from Michael Tolkin which is set to explore Al Ruddy’s experience producing The Godfather.” A reboot of Mara Brock Akil’s hit series The Game is also in the works!

“With Paramount+, we’re excited to establish one global streaming brand in the broad-pay segment that will draw on the sheer breadth and depth of the ViacomCBS portfolio to offer an extraordinary collection of content for everyone to enjoy,” ViacomCBS CEO Bob Bakish said in a statement, according to the site. Which upcoming show are you most excited about? Chime in.