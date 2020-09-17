ICYMI: What To Expect From ‘Pose’ Season 3

Pose will return with an all new season, as the cast jumps four years ahead into 1994.

“Thematically it’s much of the same — our heroes navigating New York and this time it’s New York of 1994,” Co-creator Steven Canals told TV Guide in a recent interview. “One big thing is Blanca finds love. A large part of Blanca’s arc for the season is the push and pull of being both a partner and a mom. How do you balance all these multiple roles? Blanca has always been so devoted and focused on her children…She’s finally focusing on her herself and going for her goals in a way we’ve really never seen for her.”

Canals said that there will be some “ripple effects” due to Blanca’s decisions, which the season will explore. Speaking on how the coronavirus pandemic will affect filming, Canals adds that much of the season was already written when COVID-19 struck so Pose writers have had to edit the script.

“How are we going to do the balls? Do we wait and shoot the balls later in our production cycle when hopefully the restrictions have loosened up some? A lot of it is a question mark and we’re having to figure it out as we go,” he tells TV Guide. And lastly, he reveals we can expect some exciting guest stars and a poppin’ soundtrack. “The eclectic and highly danceable blend of funk, soul, disco, R&B, and pop in the soundtracks for Seasons 1 and 2 will give way to a deeper foray into the R&B and hip-hop of the mid-90s,” writes TV Guide, with Canals commenting “We have some exciting casting this season. People are definitely going to gag when they hear who we have coming up.”

Stay tuned! Production is expected to resume next month.

