Here’s What Happened When Zendaya Made HISTORY At The (Virtual) Primetime Emmy Awards

The 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards went down on Sunday and some of our faves beat out their competition — Regina King, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, and Uzo Aduba, to name a few! Folks are also really proud of 24-year-old Zendaya, who showed the world just how talented and versatile she is when she took on the lead role in Euphoria. Not only did she win the coveted award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series, she is now the youngest person to ever do so. Additionally, she and Viola Davis are the only two Black women to win in that category, period.

While accepting her win, Zendaya thanked the TV Academy and the other actresses nominated.

“To the incredible cast and crew of Euphoria, I’m so lucky to go to work with you everyday and I’m inspired by everything you do,” she continued. “I know this feels like a really weird time to be celebrating, but I just want to say there is hope in the young people out there. I know our TV show doesn’t always feel like a great example of that, but there is hope in the young people. I just want to say to all my peers out there doing the work… I see you, I admire you, I thank you.”

See her full speech below.

ALSO: Euphoria | Zendaya Teases Bridge Episode Leading Up To Season 2 [Details]

Plus, the best reactions from fans and peers on social media below and more photos of Zendaya’s unflitered excitement.

Also On Global Grind: