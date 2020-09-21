City Girl Season: Fun, Flirty Photos Of Fine & Newly Single Caresha

Caresha Brownlee a.k.a Yung Miami from City Girls is single again, according to some comments she and her friends made on Instagram Live.

“Cheers to Yung Miami being single,” Caresha said, toasting to herself with a shot. For the last couple of years, the rapper was dating producer Southside, who she had her daughter Summer Miami with. It’s never easy to walk away from anyone you loved, but the City Girl is in the prime of her career and has always made it clear, in her music, that she has plenty of options — so we think she’ll be just fine. In the meantime, check out these super sexy photos of the newly-single mom. Also be sure to stream her and JT‘s latest project City On Lock, featuring heavy hitters like Lil Durk, Lil Baby, and more.

