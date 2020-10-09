Happy FriYAY! 34 Photos Of Your Fave Celebs Embracing This Year’s Cool, Crisp Fall Weather

Fall swept us off our feet last month and — just like with any new season — celebs are taking the opportunity to embrace the weather and show off some new looks. From the coziest of sweaters to ‘fits glam enough for the runway, your faves have got it all covered. Keep scrolling to see for yourself.

Meg is quite clearly the bet dog mom ever.

Come on through, King Bey.

Justin x Chance.

Presenting the one and only Shannon Thornton, everyone.

Kulture Kiari with the ultra cuteness.

J. Lo giving us all the feels.

Mr. and Mrs. Wade are picture perfect.

Rihanna and Willow turn the heat up in Savage x Fenty.

Mary J. Blige looking better than ever.

Oh, heyyyy La La!

Migos in the building.

Our favorite football kiddos.

Vanessa Bryant & Ciara Wilson catching flights.

Mr. & Mrs Obama, our Forever Prez & First Lady.

Jaden Smith is too smooth.

Say “hello” to Fivio.

BIG Latto!

Jordyn Woods on the move.

Lil Baby in green.

What’s up, Rocky?

Miss Jurnee Smollett.

Diddy x Joey Badass.

Thee Chloe and Halle.

Big Sean x Ty Dolla $ign.

You’ve got to love Saweetie.

The Fresh Prince and DJ Jazzy Jeff.

Jazmine’s back.

Kamala and Joe, ready for anything.

Jhené Aiko is runway ready.

Reese Witherspoon is way too cute.

High fashion Zendaya.

LeBron with one of the most important messages of our time.

James Gang!

And last, but certainly not least, Bae-Lani.

