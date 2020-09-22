Tune In: Polo G Makes His TV Debut, Performs “Martin & Gina” On ‘The Tonight Show’

Polo G made a virtual appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon this week, performing his hit single “Martin & Gina.”
The song appears on the rapper’s sophomore album, THE GOAT, which boasts more than 1 billion streams since its release in May. In the clip up top, Polo is backed by a live band in a spacious room and dancing lights. He sings on the hook:
He was playing games, got you dancing in the middle of the club
Got you dancing in the middle of the club
I know what you chasing, you can only get this feeling from a thug
You can only get this feeling from a thug
Tears falling, and it’s liquor in your cup, all you really want is love
Baby, all you really want is love
Only talk to bosses, independent, can’t be f*cking with a scrub
Girl, I know you can’t be f*cking with a scrub
Tune in up top, as this is Polo G’s TV debut.
Polo G is a rare gem who proved himself very early on in his career. The Chicago rapper’s very first album Die A Legend went platinum, his single “Pop Out” featuring Lil TJay taking over Billboard’s Hot 100 while also going #1 on the Billboard Rap chart. His gangster spin on party anthems quickly seduced music lovers of every kind and he’s keeping that same energy with his latest offering, THE GOAT.