Tune In: Polo G Makes His TV Debut, Performs “Martin & Gina” On ‘The Tonight Show’

Polo G made a virtual appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon this week, performing his hit single “Martin & Gina.”

The song appears on the rapper’s sophomore album, THE GOAT, which boasts more than 1 billion streams since its release in May. In the clip up top, Polo is backed by a live band in a spacious room and dancing lights. He sings on the hook:

He was playing games, got you dancing in the middle of the club

Got you dancing in the middle of the club

I know what you chasing, you can only get this feeling from a thug

You can only get this feeling from a thug

Tears falling, and it’s liquor in your cup, all you really want is love

Baby, all you really want is love

Only talk to bosses, independent, can’t be f*cking with a scrub

Girl, I know you can’t be f*cking with a scrub

Tune in up top, as this is Polo G’s TV debut.

Polo G is a rare gem who proved himself very early on in his career. The Chicago rapper’s very first album Die A Legend went platinum, his single “Pop Out” featuring Lil TJay taking over Billboard’s Hot 100 while also going #1 on the Billboard Rap chart. His gangster spin on party anthems quickly seduced music lovers of every kind and he’s keeping that same energy with his latest offering, THE GOAT.

