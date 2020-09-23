Birthday Baddie: 8 Things We LOVE About Jordyn ‘I Don’t Need Your Situation’ Woods

Jordyn Woods turns 23 today and she has a lot to celebrate along with the milestone.

The past year and a half has been a roller coaster for the up-and-coming singer, actress, and businesswoman — but she more than rose to the occasion. You see, for some reason fans of the Kardashian-Jenner clan thought Jordyn’s life and career were over after she fell out with Kylie Jenner and her sisters. They couldn’t have been more wrong. Jordyn has been taking the world by storm with beauty collaborations, her own fitness brand FRSTPLACE, music video appearances, small screen roles, and more.

Back in December Jordyn said 2019 was the “longest, shortest year” of her life. “It’s been a year of growth, a lot of learning. But that’s what life’s about. I feel like it’s about learning and growing — and life experiences teach you so much,” she went on.

One thing’s for sure, we’re super proud of the young woman Jordyn is becoming and we can’t wait to see what she does next. Keep scrolling for why we love the rising star so much.

1. First and foremost, clearly she’s not afraid to address any controversy head-on.

2. And as we mentioned, when things got tough Jordyn showed up and showed out, proving just how intelligent and independent she really is.

3. Jordyn loves her curves and doesn’t hesitate to flaunt them.

4. She’s perfected the natural beat.

5. Jordyn keeps her little sister Jodie CLOSE, close.

6. Jordyn has so many talents we didn’t know about. Most surprising is her singing voice. She competed on season 3 of The Masked Singer, saying during her unveiling “I just love a challenge. I feel like this is an opportunity for people to see a different side of me that not even I knew existed. It’s been so much fun.”

7. … Which brings us to our next point: She’s not afraid to try something new, as she also appeared in several music videos in the last year.

8. Last but certainly not least, Jordyn is the ultimate sweetheart.

