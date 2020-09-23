No Filter With Naomi: Mary J. Blige Talks Getting Signed, Sweet Relationship With Biggie Smalls

Mary J. Blige joined Naomi Campbell for the supermodel’s quarantine talk show, No Filter With Naomi. The chat revealed so much about MJB, who spoke about how she got signed back in the ’90s, her relationship with the Notorious B.I.G., and more. It turns out Mary met Biggie when they recorded her “What’s The 411?” remix. The icon says the late rapper was “sweet and fun.”

“What was Biggie like?,” Naomi asked, saying she wished she’d met him.

“Funny, jokes… when I first met Biggie we were doing the ‘What’s the 411?’ remix and he was in the studio, on the wall, smoking, quiet … quiet. So, it was time for him to go in and do his verse on the remix. He came out, he was like ‘You feeling that mom?'”

“Yes, of course I’m feeling that!,” MJB says she replied. “So he was just always humble and quiet and sweet and fun — just a lot of fun,” she added. When asked if she was still close with Kim, Misa Hylton, and the fam, Mary said she was. “Kim is still my little baby sister. That’s my baby, my heart.”

Watch the full interview up top to hear how recording a tape in a mall got Mary signed. She also talks acting being “therapeutic,” and more.