Lawddddd: Garcelle Beauvais Reveals Jamie Foxx Is “Hung Like A Horse” After He Confesses They Should’ve Been Together

Jamie Foxx wanted Garcelle Beauvais in real life, but honestly, we could’ve guessed that.

The former costars sat for an intimate chat on the Going To Bed With Garcelle podcast and talked all about Jamie continuously shading the men Garcelle chooses to date.

“I seen you with the dude, you introduced me — ‘This is my man,’ and it was all uncomfortable,” Jamie said of someone Garcelle had been seeing recently. “By the way, you never really give any guy that I’m with any real attention,” Garcelle responded.

“Ever. I hate them all,” Jamie told her. “I think me and you should have been together. So every time I see them, I’m always like, ‘Damn. I f*cked up.’ So every dude, I be like — I give them a really sh*tty look,” he revealed, to which Garcelle responded “I feel it and they feel it.”

“Listen, we are in a relationship forever,” Jamie joked and Garcelle agreed before revealing Jamie is “hung like a horse” and she wouldn’t know what to do with all that. Listen to the full episode here to hear Jamie’s hilarious response.

ALSO: City Girl Season | Flirty, Fun Photos Of Fine & Newly Single Caresha

Going to Bed with Garcelle is a weekly podcast hosted by Garcelle Beauvais, star of The Jamie Foxx Show, Coming to America, and the newest cast member of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. The fun and flirty late night podcast features no holds-barred girl talk on sex, life, dating, and relationships with a rotating mix of Garcelle’s celebrity and non-celebrity friends. Going to Bed with Garcelle is produced by MGM and Radio Point.