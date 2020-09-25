Homecoming Season: Tune Into One Yard’s Virtual YardFest Concert Featuring Jade Novah Tonight

Homecoming weekend is going to look a little different this year, but not to worry, we’ve got you covered!

This month, iOne Digital launched its very own HBCU Homecoming experience, #OneYard. From cookouts to step shows, One Yard will be an immersive and virtual affair, full of all the events that make Homecoming so lit. Tonight, September 25, One Yard Grand Marshal Keshia Knight Pulliam will host the inaugural YardFest concert featuring actor, singer, and comedian Jade Novah.

Here’s a little bit about Jade, courtesy of iOne:

“Viewed over 70 million times online and amassing a social following over 2 million, Jade Novah is known for everything from her hilarious viral videos and spot on impersonations of celebrities like Beyonce and Kim Kardashian, to her incredible vocals and original music. Her wide range of talents have been praised by the likes of Lena Waithe, Anthony Anderson, and Stevie Wonder. In 2019, Jade’s debut album “All Blue” earned her an NAACP Image Award Nomination for Outstanding New Artist and has already amassed over 15 Million streams independently. Jade has also written hilarious original content for BET, Madame Noire, and All Def Digital and has voiced several characters on FUSE TV’s animated sketch comedy series, Sugar & Toys.”

Sign up for the concert here and be sure to explore the One Yard site while you’re at it. Happy Homecoming!