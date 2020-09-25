Happy Birthday, King: These Photos Of Will Smith & His Celebrity Friends Prove He’s Pretty Much Loved By Everyone

It’s Will Smith‘s birthday!

The worldwide icon has so much to celebrate as he turns 52 this year. Fresh off last year’s Aladdin and Spies In Disguise success, the famed actor teamed up with Martin Lawrence to film and release their highly anticipated film Bad Boys For Life. The third film in the franchise, Bad Boys For Life grossed a reported $424 million worldwide, making it the highest grossing film of all the Bad Boy movies and the second-highest grossing film of 2020.

Smith is still innately better at Instagram than everyone else and to top all that off, he got the old Fresh Prince of Bel-Air crew back together — OG Aunt Viv, included. Not to mention, there’s a reboot of his classic Black sitcom on its way.

Today, we want to take a few moments to show a true king some love. Though his life is not without its controversies, Will continues to show up, for his family and for the culture. Salute!

