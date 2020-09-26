Urban One’s Yardfest Recap, Sponsored by Xfinity

#ICYMI One Yard, Urban One’s recently launched virtual HBCU event platform kicked off with the Yardfest Concert on Friday, September 25th and it was a night for the books! One Yard’s Grand Marshal, Keshia Knight Pulliam ushered the audience through three amazing performances by Jade Novah, beginning with “Somebody Son”. The set evoked all the energy of an HBCU campus from steppers on the Yard to the distractions indicative of being a young adult experiencing your first taste of independence. As the song progresses, we saw Jade’s attention shift from one fine student to the next considering who to pursue and culminates when, after being disappointed multiple times, she, herself was chosen by a fine drummer who’s been checking for her all along.

Next up was “I Wish”, a performance that brought to light all the regrets that come with the end of a relationship. With a pair of dancers next to her, acting out the course of a romantic entanglement, Jade’s soulful performance took the audience on a journey of sadness and acceptance that we could all relate to.

Jade closed out the set with her big hit, “Cosmic Love” from her debut album, All Blue. Night skies and fluffy clouds set a heavenly vibe as Jade and the dancers that flanked her sparkled, performing choreography that evoked the joy of finding the right love. This ode to her husband left the audience in awe of her vocal skill and reactivating dating apps in hopes of finding their own Cosmic Love.

Check out the concert and feel it all for yourself.

Also On Global Grind: