Young Black Kings: This 12-Year-Old Prodigy Is An Aerospace Engineering Major In College

An incredibly gifted 12-year-old boy by the name of Caleb Anderson is making national headlines, and rightfully so.

The Georgia prodigy is already a college sophomore at Chattahoochee Technical College in Marietta, majoring in aerospace engineering. By the time most kids start high school, at 14 years old, Caleb will have already graduated with his first college degree. The young boy reportedly told WXIA of his higher learning experience, “It was exactly how I expected it to be like, if I were 18 or something.”

“Anderson has been a prodigy from before he could even speak, learning sign language, reading the U.S. Constitution as a 2-year-old, qualifying for the high IQ society MENSA a year later, and learning to speak Spanish, French and Mandarin, according to his parents,” TODAY states, adding “The couple also have two other children, Aaron and Hannah, who are also gifted. Joining MENSA at age five, his family said they were told he was the youngest African-American boy to ever be accepted to the program.”

“As we started to interact with other parents, and had other children, then we started to realize how exceptional this experience was, because we had no other frame of reference,” Caleb’s dad Kobi said, noting he doesn’t help his son with his school work. “He has far surpassed me in math, so I can’t help him anymore. Seriously! He’s in calculus two now!”

Check out a clip up top to see Caleb read the United States Constitution at just 2 years old and more.