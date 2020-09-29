ICYMI: Here’s How Willow Smith Reacted To Her Parents’ Entanglement Revelation [Video]

Jada Pinkett Smith shocked the world when she brought herself to the Red Table, with husband Will Smith moderating the intense quarantine conversation.

Not long before their chat, August Alsina spilled piping hot tea, claiming he and Jada were in a relationship and that he had Will’s blessing. At fan’s behest, Jada decided to address August’s claims, delving into she and Will’s marital issues in what was probably the most anticipated Red Table Talk ever. Now, Jada and Will’s daughter Willow is opening up about what it was like to watch her parents have that very difficult conversation in front of the world — and what she has to say might surprise you.

“I want to put it on the table. I’m so proud of you. To be able to see you and Dad do that — for me, that was like, ‘Okay, that’s the real deal,’” Willow said in a new episode of the online talk show. “That’s real love.” “When you can be like ‘I’m with you, I’m going to stand by you and I’m going to hold your hand, because I love you’ … that’s really important,” she continued.

Tune in below.

