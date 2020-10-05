Meghan Markle’s Former Costar Had THIS To Say About His Friendship With The Princess

Meghan Markle and husband Prince Harry may have landed themselves a Netflix deal that’ll place them behind the scenes on several projects, but lets not forget the princess was an on-screen baddie prior to jumping the broom. While promoting his new Disney+ series, The Right Stuff, Meghan’s former Suits costar, Patrick J. Adams, opened up about their friendship.

“I think she’s pretty busy, but I am happy to have her back stateside,” he said when asked, during a virtual interview for Access Hollywood, if he’d seen the actress lately. Patrick also revealed he’s ecstatic about Meghan chiming in on the upcoming election, telling the outlet he is “very, very happy that she’s becoming very vocal and doing whatever she can to help the election in November.”

“I miss my friend, but I’m very happy she’s doing well. I don’t really have any regular contact,” he added.

In case you missed it, there were rumors Meghan would be taking her royal lifestyle to reality tv, but they turned out to be false. Click here for detail on her deal with Netflix, plus a photo of Meghan and Patrick back in 2012 up top.