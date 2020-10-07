Trailer: Five Brooklyn Students Fight To Survive & Succeed In The Upcoming Series ‘Grand Army’

This week, Netflix dropped the trailer for an interesting new show, Grandy Army, due on the streaming service October 16. In the clip, we meet five different students, each dealing with their own set of problems that mostly stem from how the world views them. Here’s a quick synopsis:

“Grand Army tunnels into a generation that’s raging and rising. Five students at the largest public high school in Brooklyn take on our chaotic world as they fight to succeed, survive, wild out, break free and seize the future.”

Tune into the trailer and official credits below.

Executive Producers: Katie Cappiello, Josh Donen, Nicolette Donen, Elizabeth Kling, Jordan Tappis, Beau Willimon .

Directors: So Yong Kim, Darnell Martin, Tina Mabry, Silas Howard, Clément Virgo

