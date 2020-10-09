Everybody Hates Chris: Where Is Tyler James Williams Now? [Photos]

We know Tyler James Williams best as the child star who famously portrayed Chris Rock in Everybody Hates Chris.

An early ’00s show, set in the 1980s, Williams was a good kid trying to navigate his white school and hilarious family. His dad was the cheapest man alive, his younger siblings could do no wrong, and his TV mom, Tichina Arnold, consistently put the fear of God in everyone she came across.

Everybody Hates Chris is definitely one of the most memorable sitcoms of the ’00s, but where is Tyler James Williams in 2020? Well, just to give you an idea of how much time has really gone by, Williams is celebrating his 28th birthday today — can you believe it?! Keep scrolling to see what he’ been up to and join us in celebrating the young king. Plus, he shared some fun facts about EHC recently… see those below.

Williams is handy with a camera and has been documenting the COVID-19 pandemic.

He’s starred in and worked behind the scenes on ABC’s Whiskey Cavalier series…

As well as Detroit, also starring John Boyega, Algee Smith, Anthony Mackie, and more.

Williams suffers from Crohn’s Disease and spends time building awareness about the digestive tract sickness.

He’s a lot taller than he used to be.

And it doesn’t look like any bullies will be getting the best of him these days…

Check him out in The Argument.

Happy Birthday King!

