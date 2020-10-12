Another One: Rod Wave Releases New Music Video For “Shooting Star”

Rapper-singer-songwriter Rod Wave first held the nation’s attention with his 2019 single “Heart on Ice.” He followed up the soulful track with his hit song “Rags2Riches” (off his second studio album Pray 4 Love), made XXL’s 2020 Freshman Class, and the rest is history.

This week, he released the visual for another motivating track, “Shooting Star.” The video, directed by Yawn Rico, sees Rod traveling, performing at packed shows, hitting the studio, and showing love to his fans.

Tune in below.

Plus, more photos of the rising star enjoying his hard work and success.

