Season 4 Of ‘The Crown’ Will Introduce The Late Princess Diana — Watch The Trailer Inside

Netflix has officially released the season four trailer for The Crown.

The historical drama, which follows the life and reign of Queen Elizabeth II, will introduce Princess Diana this season. Born Diana Frances Spencer, the late royal was the first wife of Prince Charles. Here’s a quick synopsis, courtesy of Just Jared:

“As the 1970s are drawing to a close, Queen Elizabeth (Olivia Colman) and her family find themselves preoccupied with safeguarding the line of succession by securing an appropriate bride for Prince Charles (Josh O’Connor), who is still unmarried at 30. While Charles’ romance with a young Lady Diana Spencer (Emma Corrin) provides a much-needed fairytale to unite the British people, as the transformation from teenager to Princess of Wales takes place, it is anything but a fairytale for Diana.”

Rumor is Queen Elizabeth approves of the series. Back in August, Marie Claire reported she’d given the show her “royal stamp of approval.”

“‘Edward and Sophie love The Crown,’ a senior royal source has explained of the Earl and Countess of Wessex. ‘It has been a longstanding arrangement that they drive to Windsor at the weekend to join the Queen for an informal supper while watching TV or a film. They have a Netflix account and urged her to watch it with them.’ The source continued: ‘Happily, she really liked it, although obviously there were some depictions of events that she found too heavily dramatised,'” the publication wrote at the time.

Season 4 will star Tobias Menzies, Helena Bonham Carter, and Gillian Anderson as Prince Philip, Princess Margaret, and Margaret Thatcher, respectively. Tune into the trailer up top.