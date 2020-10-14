Watch: Amy Adams & Glenn Close Totally Transform Themselves For Netflix’s ‘Hillbilly Elegy’ Trailer

Netflix dropped the trailer for Hillbilly Elegy, starring Amy Adams and Glenn Close. The upcoming film is based on J.D. Vance’s bestseller of the same name and due just in time for the holidays. Here’s a quick synopsis, courtesy of the streaming service:

“J.D. Vance (Gabriel Basso), a former Marine from southern Ohio and current Yale Law student, is on the verge of landing his dream job when a family crisis forces him to return to the home he’s tried to forget. J.D. must navigate the complex dynamics of his Appalachian family, including his volatile relationship with his mother Bev (Amy Adams), who’s struggling with addiction. Fueled by memories of his grandmother Mamaw (Glenn Close), the resilient and whip-smart woman who raised him, J.D. comes to embrace his family’s indelible imprint on his own personal journey. Based on J.D. Vance’s #1 New York Times Bestseller and directed by Academy Award winner Ron Howard, HILLBILLY ELEGY is a powerful personal memoir that offers a window into one family’s personal journey of survival and triumph. By following three colorful generations through their unique struggles, J.D.’s family story explores the highs and lows that define his family’s experience.”

Check out the trailer below. As mentioned, Amy Adams and Glenn Close are in rare form for their roles.

