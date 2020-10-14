They Call Me U-S-H-E-R! 10 Usher Raymond Songs The Ladies Love To Sing Along To

It’s a special day for living legend Usher Raymond, as he celebrates his 42nd birthday today. No amount of words can truly encompass all that he’s contributed to music — Usher earned his first #1 single when he dropped “Nice & Slow” in the late ’90s and eight Grammys later, he hasn’t slowed down one bit.

On this day, Usher chose to show off his family and thank his mom for making him who he is currently. “On this day I couldn’t be prouder … for the love from my family, friends, and loved ones. I’m most happy to be a father to you two. Happy Birthday [to] you Mom as well…you actually made it happen … and then you gave your time, love, commitment and dedication and shaped the man I am … thank you @jpatjames for showing me the way. #loveU #libragang♎️,” he captioned the sweet photo of himself and his sons below.

Join us in celebrating the Black King by taking a trip down memory lane with some of his best songs to date. Happy Birthday, Usher!

1. “You Make Me Wanna”

2. “Trading Places”

3. “Bad Girl”

4. “There Goes My Baby”

5. “My Boo” w/ Alicia Keys

6. “Superstar”

7. “Love In This Club, Pt. II” w/ Beyoncé & Lil Wayne

8. “U Got It Bad”

9. “Can U Handle It?”

10. “Hey Daddy (Daddy’s Home)”

