Rose McGowan Responds To ‘Charmed’ Reboot Actress Sarah Jeffery: “Reboots Will Always Be The Shadow…”

The original ladies of Charmed have minced no words regarding their feelings about the reboot.

Alyssa Milano went on record to say she wished the showrunners would have come to them, so they could be involved from the beginning. “But having said that, I do hope that it reaches the newer generation and impacts that generation the way ours was able to do for its generation,” she added in an interview published two years ago.

Holly Marie Combs had a couple of criticisms — namely, the “fierce, funny, feminist” marketing that was attached to the reboot and also her thoughts that the crew was capitalizing on the original cast’s hard work. “Let me say first that I appreciate the jobs and opportunities the Charmed reboot has created,” Combs shared on Twitter. ”But I will never understand what is fierce, funny, or feminist in creating a show that basically says the original actresses are too old to do a job they did 12 years ago. I hope the new show is far better than the marketing so the true legacy does remain.”

See her comments below.

ALSO: 10 Throwback TV Shows That Were Binge-Worthy Before Bingeing Was A Thing

Years later, the drama has resumed, as Combs took to Instagram to post a video of costar Rose McGowan‘s criticisms. Reboot star Sarah Jeffery has since responded, calling the two ladies’ shade “sad and pathetic.” “You know, I saw this earlier and I refrained from saying anything,” Jeffery said on Twitter. “I thought, better to just let them shout into the abyss. But I do want to say, I find it sad and quite frankly pathetic to see grown women behaving this way.”

“I truly hope they find happiness elsewhere, and not in the form of putting down other WOC [Women of Color]. I would be embarrassed to behave this way. Peace and love to y’all,” she added in a second tweet. See below.

ALSO: Stay Away From My Daughter, Arnaz! A Quick Look At The Cast Of One On One Today

Rose McGowan responded to Jeffery, of course. See that on the flip.

1 2Next page »

Also On Global Grind: