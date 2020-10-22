Halloween 2020: Costume Ideas Inspired By Viral Black Pop Culture Moments

Halloween 2020 is right around the corner and even though the holiday will for sure look different than most years, due to the coronavirus pandemic, we just know we’re in store for some truly inspired moments from Black creatives. Thankfully, there’s a ton of content to pull from.

Per usual, our faves have been running pop culture, whether we’re talking music, television, award season, social media, or just plain old existing. Beyoncé served looks in her critically acclaimed project, Black Is King. HBO’s Lovecraft Country, starring Jonathan Majors and Jurnee Smollett, took horror and magic to new levels on TV. Zendaya made history at the virtual Primetime Emmy Awards this year, while Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion gave women’s rights activists the ammo they needed, complete with a perfect soundtrack.

The list of viral pop culture moments brought about by Black artistry is never-ending. Here are some recent examples to inspire your costumes this year.

1. The twins that haunted Dee in Lovecraft Country gave us nightmares. We can’t wait to see them reimagined.

2. Hyppolyta Blue would be a fairly easy, but dope AF, Lovecraft Country costume to pull off.

3. Or, make it a couple’s costume and go as Leti & Tic.

4. Dee also had some memorable looks throughout the season — and, if you can pull off a mechanical arm, that’s a plus.

5. This moment, when Zendaya won her first Emmy for her role in Euphoria, would be hilarious to recreate for social media.

6. Kamala Harris during the vice presidential debate is a go.

7. August Alsina and Jada Pinkett Smith on the 2017 BET Awards red carpet — a moment that deserves a resurrection, following their viral “entanglement” news.

8. Queen and Slim will be on all costume lists from now until the end of time.

9. Drake’s been showing off his son Adonis and he’s the cutest. We’d love to see this moment recreated by the babies.

10. Mary J. Blige and Woody McClain looking like true gangsters in Power Book II is a LEWK.

11. There was so much fashion in “WAP.” We definitely want to see the girls come through in similar looks and slay.

12. Speaking of Cardi B, here’s another tiny tot moment that will go off on the ‘Gram.

13. Remember when the youngest executive producer in Hollywood history wiped her tears with a hundred dollar bill? We do.

14. Bad Girl RiRi for British Vogue.

15. Also, this viral bucket hat moment from Rihanna.

16. Or, if you really want to serve, RiRi at the viral Savage x Fenty fashion show will get the job done.

17. We’re still itching for a season two of Watchmen. Angela Bar played zero games and we loved every moment of it.

18. Chloe x Halle’s album Ungodly Hour marked a new chapter in the sisters’ careers.

19. And their VMAs performance stole the show!

20. Tia and Tamera are lighting up our lives again after Sister, Sister was re-released through Netflix. This one’s for the twins!

21. Jordyn “I Don’t Need Your Situation” Woods proved her independence and hasn’t looked back since. This sexy look would be fairly easy to recreate.

22. Or, make it a couples costume and reimagine this photo of Jordyn and her boyfriend Karl-Anthony Towns.

23. The entire nation is currently bingeing Girlfriends, which was also re-released through Netflix.

24. This look from Saweetie and Quavo would make a hard couples costume.

25. Beyoncé blinging in Black Is King.

26. Or, this gorgeous Beyoncé look, also from Black Is King.

27. Molly and Issa’s toxic relationship was the talk of the internet when Insecure‘s fourth season hit HBO. It has to be done.

28. We’ll never forget this bright and beautiful Meghan Markle look, which she wore after she and Prince Harry announced they were giving up their royal titles. Happy, isn’t she?

29. And last, but not least, The Weeknd at the VMAs.

Let us know what other pop culture moments might inspire your Halloween creativity this year!

