Jussie Smollett On His Directorial Debut, ‘B-Boy Blues:’ “I Hope I Do It Justice”

Jussie Smollett is expanding as an artiste, prepping for his directorial debut, B-Boy Blues.

The upcoming film, an adaptation of James Earl Hardy’s 1994 book of the same name, follows the relationship of a journalist and bike messenger who meet at a gay bar in Greenwich village. In an exclusive statement, shared by Shadow And Act, Smollett speaks on what it’s like to take on a project that has remained a staple within the LGBTQ+ community.

“Like so many same-gender-loving, Black men… B-Boy Blues was and continues to be a story that hits home for me in ways that not many people truly understand,” Smollett shared. “With that said… it’s truly a universal story about Black on Black love. I couldn’t be more psyched to have this project be my feature film directorial debut. To have someone as iconic as James Earl Hardy, trust me, to bring his vision to life is an honor I don’t take lightly. And to produce/finance it with the launch of my company, SuperMassive, which will invest in projects by LGBTQ+, women and filmmakers of color is what my life’s work has been for. I hope I do it justice, but with the cast and crew we’ve assembled… it’s looking damn Jood.”

ALSO: 21 Photos Of Jussie Smollett Doing Jussie Smollett-Like Things

Smollett’s SuperMassive company has raised seven figures in collaboration with radio broadcast investor Tom Wilson, the site goes on to state, adding the label’s funding will “help finance independent micro-budgeted projects from LGBTQ+, women and filmmakers of color.” Smollett has recently set the cast and it boasts some familiar names. “Grammy-nominated recording artist Ledisi (Selma), Timothy Richardson (David Makes Man), Thomas Mackie, and Brandee Evans (P-Valley) have been tapped to star in the film,” Deadline states.

More details regarding who’s on board here. Stay tuned!

Also On Global Grind: