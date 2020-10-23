Tune In: Wood Harris, Lauren London, & More Star In Upcoming UMC Thriller ‘Always And Forever’

There’s a new thriller coming to theaters near you (and video-on-demand) next month, and it stars some of our favorite big screen talents.

Lauren London, Wood Harris, Cynthia Addai Robinson, Loretta Devine, Robbie Jones, and more are all set to play in the upcoming film, Always and Forever, in which “no bad deed goes unpunished.” Robbie Jones infamously raised the hair on our necks as Harley in Temptations: Confessions of a Marriage Counselor, so we’re truly petrified to see him work. Not to mention, the fact that Wood Harris is a one-of-a-kind artist and Ms. Devine is an award-winning legend.

Here’s a quick synopsis, courtesy of UMC:

“Nicole (Addai-Robinson) seems to have it all – a great job, an adoring husband (Jones) – but her perfect world is shattered when her childhood friend is suddenly found dead. The tragedy reunites Nicole with her best friends from years ago, but they each soon find themselves in danger, targets of a deranged stalker. As the secrets of their past come back to haunt them, they’ll soon realize that a deadly nightmare is just beginning for those who long ago pledged their loyalty to each other, ‘always and forever.'”

Always and Forever was directed by Chris Stokes with Patrick Johnson Jr., Marques Houston, Jerome Jones, Jarrell Houston, Shondrella Avery, and Alana Brown serving as producers in association with Footage Films and Novus Content. UMC partnered with AMC Networks sister brand, RLJE Films, for the movie’s release. Tune into the trailer above; Always and Forever is due November 20.