Who Did It BEST? Global Grind’s Definitive List Of Halloween 2020 MVPs [Photos]

Jack O Lantern on black background

Source: TorriPhoto / Getty

Halloween 2020 was just as entertaining as we expected, if not more. Hollywood spared no expense in tributing iconic musicians, albums, movies, and pop culture moments. Saweetie slayed as all three members of Destiny’s Child in “Bootylicious,” one the girl group’s most popular songs. Model Tabria Majors went as Beyoncé over the years, recreating entire music videos in a viral King Bey tribute that left everyone stunned. Speaking of stunning, Quincy Combs surprised fans when he went as Frida Kahlo, while Ciara and Russell Wilson recreated Janet Jackson and Busta Rhymes’ “What’s It Gonna Be?” music video.

Celebrities weren’t the only ones killing Halloween, however. Keep scrolling to see the best costumes that went viral over the weekend.

1. Ciara and Russell Wilson as Janet Jackson and Busta Rhymes in “What’s It Gonna Be?”

Also, Ciara’s recreation of Cardi B’s Invasion of Privacy album artwork, complete with Future as Offset.

2. Marsai Martin recreates Rihanna’s May 2020 Vogue cover.



Happy Halloween 😉



3. Skai Jackson as Foxy Brown.

4. A-Boogie and his fam as The Proud Family.

5. Saweetie as Destiny’s Child in “Bootylicious.”

Also, Saweetie as Mystique.

6. Quincy Combs as Frida Kahlo.

7. Ryan Destiny as Lauryn Hill on the iconic Miseducation cover.

8. Taina Williams and G-Herbo as Beyoncé and Jay-Z.

9. Ms. Tina Knowles Lawson as Morticia.

10. Kendall Jenner as Pamela Anderson in Barb Wire.

11. Lil Nas X as Nicki Minaj.



NAS MARAJ 💅🏾💅🏾💅🏾



12. Model Tabria Majors as Beyoncé over the years.

View this post on Instagram

I know y’all are over me lol but #BEYLLOWEEN is finally here! I wanted to do something different this year for Halloween and pay tribute to someone that I admire and respect so much—BEYONCE! This project was incredibly stressful to make but so much fun! I am NOT a dancer by any means—my friends always clown me for it lolll But I wanted to apply Beyoncé’s infamous work ethic to this project and see how far I could push myself. I could not have done this without the help of @kany16 teaching a non dancer all of this choreography. She’s the real MVP! And special thanks to my director and friend @mttalves who helped bring this vision to life from beginning to end. I couldn’t have done it without you ☺️ Everyone who was apart of this worked so hard and I appreciate you all so much!! I hope you all enjoy!



13. Cardi B as Medusa.



MEDUSA outfit @laureldewitt snake body @sirbabajagne





One mooo …..MEDUSA



14. @Niania_boebia recreates The Parkers.

#TheParkers Now Streaming on Netflix.

#TheParkers Now Streaming on Netflix.



15. Eboni and Nick Washington recreate Black Panther.

16. This adorable family of four as Sister, Sister.

Who do you think won Halloween 2020? Chime in. 

 

