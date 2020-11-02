The Real Scruff Zaddies: The Sexiest Bearded Celebrities In Hollywood To Kick Off No-Shave November [Photos]

Back in March, when the pandemic first began, we hilariously thought we’d be back outside and resuming our normal lives by summer. Well, summer came and went and the widespread threat of COVID-19 is still in full effect nine months later.
We do have a lot to look forward to this month, however. November marks the start of the holiday season — we just got through celebrating Halloween and Thanksgiving, Christmas, and New Year’s are all on the horizon. Not to mention, it’s the start of No-Shave November, an annual treat for scruffy zaddy lovers everywhere. To kick off the enticing observance, we gathered a list of the sexiest, scruffiest men Hollywood has ever seen. Odell Beckham Jr. leads the pack… a nice piece of furniture indeed.
Keep scrolling to see who else made our list. It’s cuffing season and we’re here to help get you in a celebratory mood… you’ll thank us later.
ALSO: The New Batwoman | 15 Pics That’ll Have You Falling In Love With Javicia Leslie
Trevante Rhodes
Jason Momoa
Omari Hardwick
Chris Hemsworth
Odell Beckham Jr.
John David Washington
Big Sean
Ricky Rubio
Drake
Clarence White
Tyler Lepley
David Beckham
Jonathan Majors
LeBron James
Kevin Love
Ricky Martin
Michael B. Jordan
Tyson Chandler
Zayn Malik
Michael Ealy
Charlie Hunnam
And last, but certainly not least, Idris Elba.