Birthday Bae: 5 Of Ella Mai’s Most Memorable Moments On Wax

Ella Mai continues to shine as one of R&B’s most promising stars.

The English singer and songwriter, who most recently performed for Rihanna’s game-changing Savage x Fenty Fashion Show, has accomplished a ton in just a few short years. After being discovered by DJ Mustard back in 2015, Ella rocked radio with her hits “Boo’d Up” and “Trip.” The former won her ‘Best R&B Song’ at the Grammys just three years into her career. The 26-year-old also won ‘Best R&B Artist,’ ‘Best R&B Female Artist’, and ‘Best R&B Song’ at the 2019 Billboard Awards — and, lets be clear, she was up against juggernauts like The Weeknd, DJ Khaled, and Justin Bieber.

That said, it’s no surprise Ella has earned respect from many of music’s biggest names, securing collaborations with Usher, Ed Sheeran, John Legend, H.E.R., and the list goes on.

ALSO: A Mood | Watch Plies Prove That Guys Love Ella Mai’s “Boo’d Up” More Than Women Do

To celebrate the beauty’s birthday and continued domination, we gathered five of her best musical moments (besides “Boo’d Up” and “Trip”) below. Tune in.

“Shot Clock”

“Naked”

Ed Sheeran “Put It All On Me” Featuring Ella Mai

“Own It”

Meek Milll “24/7” Featuring Ella Mai

Also On Global Grind: