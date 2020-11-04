Black Love Always Wins: 5 Critical Life Lessons Gucci Mane & Keyshia Ka’oir Will Be Able To Teach Their Unborn Son

Gucci Mane and Keyshia Ka’oir are gearing up for the newest addition to their growing family. Both parents to children from previous relationships, the couple is expecting their first child together and recently announced it’s a boy.

The viral baby shower they threw was evidence of just how excited they are to be with child. Flooded with baby blue, silver, and white decor, the event was a beautiful sight to behold — but we didn’t expect anything less from the lavish celebrity couple.

“We got a lil baby boy on the way,” Gucci captioned one photo from their big day. “It’s a boy #LilGuwop,” Keyshia announced on her own account. In celebration of their growing family, we listed some important lessons Baby Gucci will be able to learn from his proud parents as he grows older. Check those out below and join us in congratulating the Hip Hop icons.

Tunnel Vision

It’s pretty simple. When the Davis’ have their mind set on something, they don’t stop until they’ve achieved it. In his autobiography, Gucci wrote “I remembered that as low as my lows had gotten, I always had faith in myself. That I always knew if I could get past those temporary moments, eventually I’d be up again. Jail couldn’t beat me. Lean couldn’t beat me. No situation could beat me. I was the only one who could beat me.”

Strength & Loyalty

Ride-or-dies everywhere applauded Keyshia Ka’oir for staying true and holding her family down while Gucci was in prison. “Him being locked up over the years was hard at times, especially around birthdays and Valentine’s Day and Christmas. Those days were a bit down for me. But I knew that he was going through more than I was, so I had to be strong for him. At the end of the day, he’s a human being. Even though I’m a woman, I never broke down. I never cried to him on the phone,” she said in a 2017 interview with The Fader.

Wellness

Gucci and Keyshia are both great examples of staying the course when it comes to getting healthy and in shape, as well. In the same interview, Keyshia talked about getting Gucci’s mind right while he was locked up and continuing their wellness when he came home.

Keyshia explained: “We’d work out, let’s say from 8 to 10 a.m., and then by the time we shower and have lunch, he’d call. I’d ask, ‘What did you eat today?’ There were days that he would cheat, and then I’m like, You can’t cheat: you’re not like that! That way you wasted our whole workout and our eating together for three years. We want to lose the weight, we want to focus, we want to be sober, we want to be more business-minded. Your brand means a lot, your fans mean everything to you. You have to do great music, you’re a parent. He no longer wanted to have the gold in his mouth, and I didn’t either. That was a decision we made together. He came home and we took them out.”

“These days I often tell him, ‘We have to be on a schedule.’ We don’t just lay in bed all morning until 12 or 1 o’clock. We get up for work in the morning at 9. We have business calls, we have emails, and we’re ready and alert. We work during the day, and at night we eat our dinner. Then we take a shower and we lay down. We have a normal life. Staying in the studio until 6 or 7 in the morning with everybody smoking and drinking, we don’t do that stuff. Because that becomes trouble. This is how we keep everything together: we stay focused,” she added.

The importance of celebrating your wins

As hard as they work, these two definitely know how to have some fun. One look at their social media and you’ll see they’ve spared no expense on luxury. From trips to cars and the most extravagant anniversaries, Gucci and Keyshia show out every chance they get and we LOVE to see it.

Congrats to Mr. and Mrs. Davis. Black love always wins.