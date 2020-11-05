CLOSE
National Love Your Red Hair Day: Check Out These Photos Of Black Celebrities Sporting Red Tresses Over The Years

NRJ Music Awards 2003 - Cannes - Arrivals

Source: Toni Anne Barson Archive / Getty

For National Love Your Red Hair Day, we’re taking a quick trip down memory lane to remind you just how much Black folks love to sport the hue. From Kelly Rowland during her Destiny’s Child days to Dwyane Wade killing the ‘Gram earlier this year, melanated stars have always crushed the color. Proof is in the pudding:

Zendaya attends The Launch of Solar Dream hosted by Fendi in New York City.

Fendi Celebrates The Launch Of Solar Dream

Source: JP Yim / Getty

Cardi B and Offset sighted at Red Martini Nightclub in Atlanta, Georgia.

Cardi B Sighting - Atlanta, Georgia

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

Jidenna hits the red carpet at the 2016 BET Awards.

2016 BET Awards - Arrivals

Source: WENN.com / WENN

Saweetie backstage at Summer Jam 2019.

Summer Jam 2019

Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty

Kelly Rowland at the 8th Annual Soul Train “Lady Of Soul” Awards.

The 8th Annual Soul Train "Lady Of Soul" Awards - Arrivals

Source: Gregg DeGuire / Getty

Solange Knowles performs at Nordstrom in Costa Mesa, California.

Solange Knowles Performs

Source: L. Cohen / Getty

Lil Yachty performs for day 2 of the 2018 Rolling Loud Festival at Banc of California Stadium.

Rolling Loud Los Angeles 2018

Source: Scott Dudelson / Getty

Monica attends a meet-and-greet in celebration of her single “Just Right for Me.”

Monica Meet And Greet

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

Estelle arrives For A Night With Estelle at Santo Live.

A Night With Estelle

Source: Vallery Jean / Getty

Jaden Smith, Will Smith, Jada Pinkett Smith and Trey Smith at the Los Angeles premiere of Gemini Man.

Jaden Smith, Will Smith, Jada Pinkett Smith and Trey Smith at the Los Angeles premiere of &apos;Gemini Man&apos; held at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood, USA on October 6, 2019.

Source: WENN/Avalon / WENN

Eve performs onstage during day 1 of the NYLON x BOSS ORANGE Escape House.

NYLON x BOSS ORANGE Escape House - Day 1

Source: Rachel Murray / Getty

Sandra “Pepa” Denton of Salt-N-Pepa attends the Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta premiere.

"Growing Up Hip Hop" Atlanta Premiere

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

Charli Baltimore, Ja Rule and Ashanti at the 45th Annual Grammy Awards.

The 45th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals

Source: Carmen Valdes / Getty

Rasheeda spotted at the “Bossip On WE” Atlanta Launch Celebration.

"Bossip On WE" Atlanta Launch Celebration

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

Da Brat attends the “Rickey Smiley For Real” Season 4 Premiere.

"Rickey Smiley For Real" Season 4 Premiere

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

Dennis Rodman, of the San Antonio Spurs, gets past the Boston Celtics defense.

Dennis Rodman (#10) of the San Antonio Spurs slams

Source: JOHN MOTTERN / Getty

Lil Kim performs onstage at the 2019 BET Awards.

BET Awards 2019 - Roaming Show

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

Lizzo performs onstage during the Songwriters Hall Of Fame 50th Annual Induction and Awards Dinner.

Songwriters Hall Of Fame 50th Annual Induction And Awards Dinner - Show

Source: Theo Wargo / Getty

Rihanna is seen in downtown, NYC.

Celebrity Sightings In New York City - May 03, 2015

Source: Alessio Botticelli / Getty

Dwyane Wade switching it up for the ‘Gram.

And one more of Rihanna because she does red so well. Here she is performing during the 2011 Billboard Music Awards.

2011 Billboard Music Awards - Show

Source: Ethan Miller / Getty

