Want To Laugh? The Hilarious Reason T.I.’s 2008 Single “Whatever You Like” Is Going Viral During The Election

The 2020 presidential election is taking longer than we expected, but it’s fine because like Kamala Harris, Joe Biden, and even Rihanna have stressed, every single vote must be counted.

While American citizens await the results, we’ve been entertaining ourselves like only we can — and in doing so, Hip Hop fans happened upon a hilarious coincidence. Remember T.I.‘s 2008 single “Whatever You Like,” in which the Atlanta rapper insists his lady can have, well, whatever she likes? Music lovers are semi-convinced T.I. actually said “I want Joe Biden, I need Joe Biden” and now “I want your body, I need your body.”

Of course, it’s his accent playing tricks on our ears, but it’s still funny, nonetheless. Check out the tweet that prompted the hysterical conversation below, plus a TikToker adds the aforementioned music for effect.

I want Joe Biden, need Joe Biden or whatever TI said 😩 — Rae. (@R_Kae) November 4, 2020

Listen closely:

LMAOOOOO all I hear is “I want Joe Biden, need Joe Biden” 😭😂😂 pic.twitter.com/kswinaP5QT — ً (@latinagfss) November 4, 2020

Tune into the “Whatever You Like” video below for old time’s sake and stay tuned for the official election results, hopefully coming soon.

