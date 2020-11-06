Tune In: Nigerian Star Omah Lay Taps 6lack For His “Damn” Remix (And It’s Fire!!)

Omah Lay and 6lack have a bop on their hands. The Nigerian singer-songwriter and Atlanta artist teamed up for the remix of Omah Lay’s Get Layd song “Damn.” It’s the kind of track you’ll love from the moment you hit play, up tempo with an immediately infectious melody.

Omah Lay kicks it off singing, “She loves me when I’m drunk/She loves me when I’m jobless/She loves me when I’m wrong/Even when I no need love, yeah.” Of course the internet agrees 6lack did his thing as well. “I know what you like, I know I’m your type/I know I was wrong, ’bout time right?/I just want your love, don’t wanna fight,” he raps on his verse. Omah Lay hit social media to thank 6lack for lending his vocals to the song.

6lack on that damn song is pure fire 🔥🔥 @Omah_Lay magic magic — you know what,fuck you!!! (@Tulzbaby) November 6, 2020

“Big love to my brother @6LACK for blessing this record!,” he tweeted ahead of the official drop last night at midnight. Watch him vibe out:

Big love to my brother @6LACK for blessing this record!

DAMN featuring 6lack drops at midnight! 💜 pic.twitter.com/tDSfVW5vCw — Omah Lay (@Omah_Lay) November 5, 2020

Along with debuting the fire remix, Omah Lay has also announced another project, an EP called What Have We Done that’s due November 20 via Sire Records. Check out his “Damn” remix lyric video below and if you missed the international star’s recent conversation with Saweetie, in which he explains the #EndSARS movement in Nigeria, get into that here.

