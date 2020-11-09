Fans Are Astonished At How Quickly ‘SNL’ Recreated Kamala Harris’ Victory Speech Outfit [Photos]

After Joe Biden and Kamala Harris won the offices of president and vice president, respectively, Americans celebrated with unbridled joy. All over the nation, citizens of all ages, races, and backgrounds sang, danced, honked car horns, and more. Things are suddenly looking up now that Trump is leaving the Oval Office — we have hope again.

The news went viral on Saturday, with Biden and Harris both giving victory speeches later that night, leaving SNL producers HOURS to get certain details of their anticipated skit right. They came through, however, somehow recreating Kamala Harris’ victory speech look so well that actress Maya Rudolph looked like Harris’ doppelgänger.

Seriously, this was Vice President-Elect Harris:

Just a couple hours later, this was Rudolph:

Of course fans noticed the astonishing attention to detail. See a few comments below.

Kamala getting off stage and immediately seeing Maya Rudolph on SNL: pic.twitter.com/560TYi6ZVd — isabel greenberg (@iSGREEN) November 8, 2020

The fact that #SNL got Maya Rudolph in Vice President-Elect Kamala Harris’ outfit from tonight so fast, lol. pic.twitter.com/Q57RrYiwQV — VK (@votekamala) November 8, 2020

The SNL costume department pulled this Kamala Harris costume out for Maya Rudolph in 3 hours…so impressive. pic.twitter.com/8zDBh73bP9 — Matt Marshall (@_Matt_Marshall) November 8, 2020

Maya is booked and busy for the foreseeable future, as SNL will need her to play Kamala like only she can.

“I like being on call for SNL. It definitely helped me with my election anxiety, feeling like I’m actively involved. I don’t want to feel like, once this election has happened, that I’ve sat still and let this pass me by,” she told TIME over the weekend.

Maya Rudolph knowing she’ll be on SNL’s payroll for the next four years pic.twitter.com/WXWZaQDYTu — Summer 🌞 (@summsumm__) November 7, 2020

blessings be to Maya Rudolph’s SNL checks — yung heebert jeeberts (@MamoudouNDiaye) November 7, 2020

Did Maya Rudolph just book a 16 year gig today? — Dan Fogelman (@Dan_Fogelman) November 7, 2020

Stay tuned to see what the talented beauty has in store for fans next!

