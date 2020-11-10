The Dotty Show: John Legend’s Thoughts On Whether Or Not “Ordinary People” Is His Best Song May Surprise You

Like the rest of us, John Legend is celebrating Trumplethinskin losing to Joe Biden in the 2020 presidential election — a truth that is captured ever so clearly in the photo above. Fresh off that high, he joins Dotty for an episode of The Dotty Show on Apple Music 1. During the chat, the icon takes on the Selections segment “where he chooses songs to soundtrack a series of scenarios.” He also talks the uncertainty of 2020, his best songs to date, and his wife Chrissy Teigen.

Here are a few highlights:

On what he learned about himself during 2020:

“I’ve learned even more to value my family. We’ve spent a lot of time together and I’ve really enjoyed all this time. I’m usually on the road so much, I’m usually on a plane a lot, going all around the world doing all kinds of things, and it’s given me a chance to slow down and really appreciate my family and spend time with them, watch my children grow up, in a way that I never would’ve had time to do. I feel like that’s the silver lining in the dark cloud of 2020.”

On whether or not he believes “Ordinary People” is his best song:

“No. I have other songs that I think are better. Like I have a song called ‘Again’, which I thought is slightly better than ‘Ordinary People’. I have a few others, but you know … I would say so. Yeah [the song being in his Top 3].”

On how he feels hearing his biggest hits:

“I’m grateful, I really am grateful because, you know, we make a lot of songs and not all of them capture the public’s imagination and means so much to so many people as a song like ‘Ordinary People’. I’m grateful for ‘All Of Me’, I’m grateful for those songs that, beyond just being songs that I am happy with and are great on an album, but they have cultural resonance. I feel like we’re always fortunate whenever that happens and so I’m grateful.”

Tune into the full interview here and let us know your thoughts on Legend’s best song.