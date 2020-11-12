Danai Gurira To Play Shirley Chisholm In Film About Chisholm’s Historic Campaign For The U.S. Presidency

Danai Gurira will bring the story of Shirley Chisholm to life in a movie about the late legend’s 1972 run for president. According to reports, The Fighting Shirley Chisholm isn’t going to be a biopic, but a “snapshot” of Chisholm’s political career.

From Deadline:

Danai Gurira has been set to star in The Fighting Shirley Chisholm, a feature film that will tell the story behind Chisholm’s historical 1972 run for the U.S. presidency. Cherien Dabis (Ramy, Ozark) has been set to direct the pic, based on a script by Adam Countee, and refreshes the project after Viola Davis had been attached to star and executive produce it for Amazon back in 2018, with Maggie Betts directing it at the time.

The script from Countee, the Emmy-nominated writer with credits including Silicon Valley, Community and The Mindy Project, is less a biopic than a snapshot of Chisholm’s groundbreaking campaign, as the first Black female in Congress became the first woman and the first person of color to seek a major American political party’s presidential nomination. Her run challenged the status quo through her efforts to gain enough delegates to speak for the people at the Democratic National Convention.

Gurira most recently starred in Black Panther and Avengers: Endgame. Stay tuned!