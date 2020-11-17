Where Are They Now? A Look At What The ‘Fresh Prince’ Cast Is Up To In 2020

The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air cast has been teasing their reunion special, due this week, and we couldn’t be more excited. In a recently released trailer for the reunion, fans of the hit sitcom get a good look at the cast as our faves dish on the old days, the late James Avery a.k.a Uncle Phil, and more. Fans are excited to see Janet Hubert, the original Aunt Viv, work things out with Will Smith — after decades of beef, they too have come together.

So what’s the old crew been up to? Let’s see.

After entering pretty late in the game, Will Smith won Instagram with his hilariously fresh take on video.

He’s inspired by all things viral.

And all about his family.

Alfonso Ribeiro’s love of all things trivia can’t be stopped by the pandemic.

The television personality, who hosts America’s Funniest Home Videos, is also a rising TikTok star.

He’s in dad mode too and we love to see it.

Tatyana Ali is all grown up with two beautiful sons of her own.

She’s all about effecting change and supporting fellow Black women, including Fresh Prince costar Karyn Parsons.

And Tatyana loves her hubby.

That’s right, Karyn Parsons has her own children’s books y’all.

Prior to the pandemic, she attended German Comic Con with Daphne Reid.

Karyn and Game of Thrones star Nathalie Emmanuel are practically twins.

And she loves a good throwback.

Joseph Marcell doesn’t seem to have Instagram but he was spotted at a radio interview in Toronto last year and he’s still the man.

And of course, here he is in the Fresh Prince promotional photo.

DJ Jazzy Jeff is getting back to what he loves.

He’s totally psyched about the holiday season.

And quarantine life seems to suit him better than most.

No Instagram Janet Hubert is still stunning, dahling! Also, she was nominated for her first Daytime Emmy Award this year, thanks to her work in King Ester.

Daphne Reid is still beautiful as ever. Here she is trying to perfect the mirror selfie.

She’s an avid Biden-Harris supporter.

Masks By DaphneStyle are a big hit.

She played in Harriet last year.

And did you know she married a fellow sitcom star?

Ross Bagley a.k.a Lil Nicky has a son of his own and my goodness, they look alike.

He’s been done with Trump.

He, too, loves the art of DJ’ing.

And his family.

Stay tuned. The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air Reunion special will air November 19 on HBO Max.

