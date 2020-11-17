ICYMI: It Doesn’t Get Any Sexier Than Summer Walker’s Rendition Of “Santa Baby” [Video]

In case you missed it, LVRN dropped a fire compilation album this week. Titled Home For The Holidays, the 9-track record is just what we needed to get in the Christmas spirit. The music collective is the company behind some of today’s most promising stars, as LVRN is home to artists like Summer Walker and 6lack, both of whom appear on the project.

When Home For The Holidays became available on all streaming platforms, the visual for Summer’s solo single also dropped. Like many singers over time, the Over It beauty (who may or may not be expecting her first child) redid Eartha Kitt’s “Santa Baby” — and man, Summer’s rendition is sexy AF.

The 24-year-old rocks red hair and a red corset as she requests the traditional “’54 convertible, too, light blue.” Tune in to see for yourself below.

Elsewhere on the project is a beautiful rendition of Jose Feliciano’s “Feliz Navidad” by Young Rog and Shelley FKA DRAM, OMB Bloodbath and Westside Boogie’s “12 Days of Bhristmas,” and Eli Derby’s version of Donny Hathaway’s “This Christmas.”

Stream Home For The Holidays here. We’re wishing all our readers the happiest of holidays.