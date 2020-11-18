Queen Of Christmas: Apple TV+ Announces ‘Mariah Carey’s Magical Christmas Special’ [Video]

2020 is already full of holiday magic and now Mariah Carey is adding her special sauce to the mix.

In true Mimi fashion, the “All I Want For You” singer is airing her own Christmas special, complete with an all-star lineup of appearances. And, to top that off, we’re getting a soundtrack featuring “brand new interpretations” of hit holiday songs, Variety reports.

“The special, entitled ‘Mariah Carey’s Magical Christmas Special,’ centers on a crisis at the North Pole that requires help from Santa’s great friend, Carey. Of course the elusive chanteuse and ‘undisputed Queen of Christmas’ jumps into action to ‘Save the Day,’ combining musical performances with animation and a whole slew of special guests, including Tiffany Haddish, Billy Eichner, Ariana Grande, Jennifer Hudson, Snoop Dogg, Jermaine Dupri, Misty Copeland, Mykal-Michelle Harris and Carey’s twins, Moroccan and Monroe,” Variety states, before going on to note: “The soundtrack will launch exclusively on Apple Music on the same day as the special and then available on other music platforms the following week, on Dec. 11.”

So what can we expect on the soundtrack?

“It features ‘brand new interpretations’ of hit holiday songs, including a new version of ‘Sleigh Ride,’ and will feature Snoop Dogg and Dupri on select tracks. The new single and music video for ‘Oh Santa!’ will feature Carey performing with Grande and Hudson and be distributed by Sony Music, released on Apple Music, as well as other streaming platforms on Dec. 4,” Variety adds.

According to the site, Apple Music will also celebrate the special with an exclusive interview from Mariah, in which she’ll go through her favorite holiday songs and discuss her own music, as well as her memoir, with Zane Lowe on Dec. 7.

Stay tuned!