Coming To Netflix: Pharrell Williams Heads Home To Look For Undiscovered Talent In ‘Voices Of Fire’

Pharrell Williams has a new show coming to Netflix and it looks like it’s going to be a goodie.

The competition series, Voices of Fire, is set in Virginia and will bring to light some of the city’s most promising talent. From what we can see in the trailer, we’re in for some pretty exciting moments starring the kind of rising stars that give you chills. Here’s a quick synopsis, courtesy of the streaming service:

“Voices of Fire follows Pharrell Williams’ hometown community as it builds one of the world’s most inspiring gospel choirs. Pharrell’s uncle and a well-respected musical genius in the area, Bishop Ezekiel Williams and his core team of influential gospel leaders will venture out into Hampton Roads to find undiscovered talent. With the belief that diverse backstories can give their collective voice a greater meaning, the Bishop and his team will be searching for people of all ages, ethnicities and backgrounds.”

Tune into the official trailer below. Voices of Fire hits Netflix November 20, which is just a couple days away, so get excited.

